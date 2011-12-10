Steven Moore: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Edmond, Oklahoma

Edmond, OK-- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2011 -- Steven Moore is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



Electric savings in Edmond are on the rise thanks to Clean Green Nation. As an authorized partner, Steven Moore is providing consumers with information to help them make an educated decision on sustainable energy. New reports indicate that natural resources are rapidly decreasing the there is a need for the United States to be less dependent on foreign oil. Home and business owners now have the option to choose their own solar and wind power sources that fit their budget and their needs.



The goal of Clean Green Nation is to provide affordable energy solutions to consumers throughout the United States and Canada. As a certified Energy Star partner, the company is able to offer consumers the latest in energy efficient appliances for the home and business.



Through the online store, consumers can purchase LED light bulbs, water heater blankets, solar panels and wind power kids to help increase the energy efficiency of a home or business. By changing light bulbs alone, consumers will experience lighting energy savings of up to 40%. Additionally, LED light bulbs are easier on the eyes and offer brighter lights. Solar and wind power are on the forefront of renewable energy source available to consumers. Government incentives and tax rebates will help reduce the overall cost of installation as well. Interested consumers can contact Steven Moore to find out more information and obtain an estimate of the cost and savings of choosing a renewable energy source.



About Clean Green Nation:

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.stevenm.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Edmond, Oklahoma contact Steven Moore via email at stevenm@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.