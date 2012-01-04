Leigh Law Group to Host Event for Families and Children With Special Needs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2012 -- Leigh Law Group hosts a free event for families and children with special needs on February 11, 2012 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flood Building in San Francisco located at 870 Market Street. The event includes two floors of special education service providers including schools, therapists, special education attorney advocates and vendors specializing in helping families learn to care and to advocate for themselves. Because of the theme, "Learn, Love and Give" and the date being so close to Valentine's Day, raffle prizes ranging from discounted special education evaluations to Discovery Museum passes will be offered to a few lucky winners who attend. In addition, the event will include speakers Holly Seerley, MA, MFT and advocates from the Leigh Law Group discussing issues such as removing stress from the family dynamic with a focus on parents and caregivers.



"Caregivers, especially parents can become overwhelmed by the experiences involved in caring and advocating for a child who requires extra support and attention. As attorneys working with families to obtain special education services we are always aware that part of our job is to help with the emotional aspects of advocacy however it is crtical to the overall family well being to help the parent/caregiver learn to take care of themselves and that is why this event is so important." said conference organizer Mandy Leigh, partner at the Leigh Law Group.



"We hope to attract families and children to this event that are interested in learning information about advocacy and services but also about strengthing the family dynamic." An area with children's activities will be set up along with light refreshments.



The Leigh Law Group specializes in the legal representation of families with a focus on special education. For almost a decade the firm has successfully represented individuals with special needs in obtaining a free and appropriate public education.



For more information contact the Leigh Law Group at help@leighlawgroup.com or 415-399-9155.