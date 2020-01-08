Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- Global glass packaging market is on peak because of rising demand for safer packaging in comparison to plastic. There are metal packaging also available in market, however metals show high reactivity with the product present in the packaging container. Glass is 100% recyclable packaging material and it can be re-used again for at least 40 times. Global glass packaging market was estimated at 92,078.1 USD Million in 2018 and set to reach USD 135,519.2 Million by 2025 growing at CAGR of 5.7%. The market is growing due to large consumer demand for glasses with antimicrobial properties.



The key trends in global glass packaging market are due to the growing demand for innovative packaging products, the same has shifted from plastic to glass in due to growing consumer demand. These trends also resemble with the growing consumer penchant for glass bottles as it controls the toxicity of glass bottles and ultra-low levels of entangling. Furthermore, glass packaging is better in terms of aesthetic appearance of the various products. It is visible and evident across various wine and spirit brands. It is simpler to manufacture various base types and emboss labels that appeal to consumers. Also the better appearance delivers various brand stories to customers.



Across the industry packaging is defined as a system that covers products to enable smooth long distance transportation, distribution along with deliver to consumers. The growing improved lifestyle of consumers has caused the market to grow substantially. The glass is widely used in packaging of pharmaceuticals industries and at the same time ensure it is anti-corrosive along with being strong. Another factor driving the market growth is the growing popularity of alcohol drinks, served in various shapes and sizes of bottles to the consumers. However, the growing popularity and ease of procurement of plastics appears to be a market hurdle. In spite of the fragile nature and the ease with which it breaks it is popular due to its aesthetic appeal. Glass packaging are available in various shapes, sizes and colors that can be used across the industries.



Segmentation of the global glass packaging market is done on the basis of Application and region. On the criteria of application market is divided as Alcoholic beverages (without beer), Food & beverages, Beer, Pharmaceuticals and many others. Among these sectors alcoholic beverages contribute the maximum to market share and is tailed by beer as major market contributor. On the basis of geographical region the market is divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.



In pharmaceutical industry, vials and ampules are made up of glass material to protect the drug from air and prevent contamination as per strict guidelines from pharmaceutical regulatory authorities. These containers are enhancing the pharmaceutical glass packaging market globally. In cosmetic industry glass packaging is widely used. Cosmetic products such as perfume and skin care routine creams require glass packaging container. Especially in case of perfume, glass packaging is required to protect its fragrance and also to make it more attractive. Hence, perfume glass packaging has highest share in cosmetic industry, and it is also contributing to the overall glass packaging industry.



Among the countries, Asia Pacific contributes the maximum market share to the global glass packaging market because of its growing urbanization and alcohol consumption due to increased disposable income. The main driving factor in the region is the growing preference of glass packaging among consumers. Key players of the market are Owens-Illinois Inc., Vidrala SA, Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Nampak Ltd, Piramal Glass, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Vitro, Consol Glass, Amcor Ltd, Toyo Glass Co. Ltd. and AGI Glaspac.



