Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Growth in this market is driven by the increasing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS.



What the Market Looks Like?



Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, the global Laboratory Information Management System Market is estimated to reach USD 1,355.0 million by 2023. In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to the strong economies in the US and Canada.



Based on type, the market is segmented into broad-based LIMS and industry-specific LIMS. The broad-based LIMS segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. These solutions provide users with significant room for customization and interpretation that can support multiple businesses across different geographic locations; these factors are driving the adoption of broad-based LIMS. Furthermore, broad-based solutions also help streamline laboratory workflow processes and improve decision-making and reporting. These advantages also expected to drive their uptake in the coming years.



Based on the component, the LIMS market is segmented into software and services. The services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the services segment can be attributed to the recurring requirement of services such as training, software upgrading, and software maintenance post-installation.



Please provide your specific interest in this report so as to help you better, Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250610373



What Drives the Market?



The growth of the global market for LIMS is primarily influenced by the following factors:



- Growing Use of LIMS to Comply With Stringent Regulatory Requirements

- Increasing Focus on Improving the Efficiency of Laboratories

- Technological Advancements in LIMS Offerings

- Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based LIMS

- Growing R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



We can help with your specific research required for this market. Please share your specific interest to help us serve you better, Request for Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=250610373



Geographical growth scenario of Peritoneal Dialysis Market



Geographically, the Peritoneal Dialysis market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019. The higher per capita income as compared to other regions, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis procedures are propelling the growth of the market.



Leading market players and strategies adopted



The prominent players in the Peritoneal Dialysis market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany). Other players in this market include Ion Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), NIKKISO CO., LTD (Japan), Diaverum Healthcare Partners (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife Group (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US), among others.



Request for Bundle Reports @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=250610373



About MarketsandMarkets™:-



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact Us:-



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com