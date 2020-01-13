Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- An increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension, shortage of organ donors and risks associated with transplant, technological advancements, and new product launches, and rising R&D expenditure for developing new dialysis products.



What the Market Looks Like?



Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, the global Peritoneal Dialysis Market is estimated to reach USD 99.2 Billion by the end of 2024. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period



The global hemodialysis market is broadly categorized into two segments, namely, hemodialysis products and hemodialysis services market. The hemodialysis products market include machines (center-use & home-use machines) & consumables (dialyzers, access products, bloodlines, dialysates, and other consumables). The hemodialysis services (including in-center & home- hemodialysis services) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis market. The increasing number of dialysis centers coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD is the major factor driving the growth of the hemodialysis services market.



The peritoneal dialysis market, by modality, includes continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The APD segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to its several advantages over CAPD, such as daytime freedom for patients, fewer connections and disconnections (and hence a lower probability of peritonitis), and improved quality of life. Being automated, APD is also the preferred dialysis treatment for the elderly and children.



Please provide your specific interest in this report so as to help you better, Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1279



What Drives the Market?



The growth of the global market for Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis is primarily influenced by the following factors:



- Increasing Number of ESRD Patients

- Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

- Shortage of Organ Donors and Risks Associated With Transplant

- Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

- Rising R&D Expenditure for Developing New Dialysis Products

- Long-term affordability and better treatment outcomes as compared to dialysis, the number of kidney transplantation procedures is expected to increase in the coming years. This is expected to pose a major challenge for the growth of the dialysis market.



We can help with your specific research requirement for this market. Please share your specific interest to help us serve you better, Request for Sample Report : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1279



Geographical growth scenario of Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market



Geographically, the Peritoneal Dialysis market has been segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2019. The higher per capita income as compared to other regions, favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing demand for dialysis procedures are propelling the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market. China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing per capita income, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government activities in these emerging countries.



Leading market players and strategies adopted



The prominent players in the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), ae key players dominating the market. Other players in this market include Ion Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), NIKKISO CO., LTD (Japan), Diaverum Healthcare Partners (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife Group (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US), among others.



Request for Bundle Reports @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=1279



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact Us:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com