Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- The Research Report on Medical Gas Market Contains 387 tables and 53 figures spread through 401 pages and in-depth TOC, which covers Global Market overview, Major Key Players detailed Analysis, market opportunities, market risk, forecast for the next five years, major driving factors for the market as well as detailed analysis for CAGR, scope, research findings, leading key players marketing strategy to acquire major market in the form of revenue.



The Research Report on Medical Gas and Equipment Market provides a detailed overview of growth in rising ageing population and sub sequent increase in chronic diseases like COPD and asthma, growing home healthcare market, and growing smoking prevalence.



The research report segments Medical Gas Market based Product, Application, End Users and Region.



Medical Gas Market Based on Product;



The market is broadly divided into medical gases and medical gas equipment. Increasing use of medical gases for the diagnosis and treatment of various respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and other medical conditions such as cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases are further expected to drive the demand of medical gases during the forecast period.



Medical Gas Market Based on Application;



The medical gases and equipment market are segmented into therapeutics, diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, and others. The therapeutic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical gases and equipment market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders due to lifestyle changes, rising pollution levels, and growing smoking prevalance.



Global Medical Gas Market, End User: -

- Hospitals

- Home Healthcare

- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

- Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

- Academic Institutes and Research Institutes



Medical Gas Market Based on Region;



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical gases and equipment market in 2018, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced medical gases and equipment products, growing aging population, the high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, highly developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, and the presence of a large number of leading medical gases and equipment manufacturers in the region, is responsible for the large share of the North American medical gases and equipment market.



Leading Major Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The prominent players in the medical gas and equipment market include Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), The Linde Group (Germany), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. (Japan), SOL-SpA (Italy), Air Liquide (France), Praxair, Inc. (U.S.), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Messer Group (Germany), and GCE Holding AB (Sweden).



