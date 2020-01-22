Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- According to Latest Market research report Published by MarketsandMarkets the "Metabolomics Market Size, Share, Demand and Growth Analysis, forecast" the global market is expected to reach $ 2,386.4 million, nearly at a CAGR of 14.6%



Metabolomics is a powerful and unique Metabolomics Market analytical approach for the systematic identification and quantification of small-molecule metabolites, metabolite target analysis, metabolic profiling, and metabolic fingerprinting in various biological systems and samples. This metabolomics technology market majorly comprises detection techniques such as mass spectrometry (MS) and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (NMR), and separation techniques such as gas chromatography.



The growing acceptance of metabolomics for personalized medicine, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure, and continuous technological advancements are some of the factors driving a metabolomics technology market growth. New range of enhanced technologies for accuracy and precision in metabolomics research and growth in emerging markets due to increasing investments presents significant growth opportunities for players in the Metabolomics Market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=900



The research report discusses key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global metabolomics technology market and its submarkets.



key players operating in the Global Metabolomics Market;



The global metabolomics technology market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature. Prominent players in the global market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan). Other leading players in this market include Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.)



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) held the leading position in the global market. Its prominence in this market can be attributed to its diversified product portfolio that includes a wide range of products for metabolomics instrumentation tools and services. The company strongly invests in R&D activities to improve its existing product portfolio, as it has a strong pipeline of products for the growing market.



Major Drivers Impacting the Metabolomics Market;



- Availability of government and private funding

- Increasing pharmaceutical and biotech R&D expenditure

- Technological advancements

- Growing demand for personalized medicine

- Increasing use of metabolomics in toxicology testing



Key Questions Addressed in Research Report:



- Most of the metabolomics market players have new product launch and product enhancements as the key growth strategies. Where will it take the industry in the mid to long term?

- How are the potential areas for investment using strategic evaluation in metabolomics technology market?



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=900



Key Market Trend:



The growing use of hyphenated technologies is likely to provide the largest growth opportunity for metabolomics market players. Over the past four years, a number of hyphenated systems have been launched by market players. Hyphenated technology is a combination of two or more analytical tools. Hyphenated technologies reduce cost by requiring the installation of a single instrument. They also provide ease of operation and require lesser space as compared to the installation of two or more standalone devices. In addition, these technologies have broadened the applications of analytical techniques in the analysis of biomaterials, especially natural products.



Metabolomics Market by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific (APAC)

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Request Bundle Reports: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=900



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com