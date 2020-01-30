Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2020 -- The Research Report on Protein Expression Market includes 127 Market Data Tables and 38 Figures spread through 173 Pages and in-depth TOC, which covers Global Market overview, Major Key Players detailed Analysis, opportunities, market risk, forecast for the next five years, major driving factors for the market as well as detailed analysis for CAGR, research findings, leading players marketing strategy to acquire major market in the form of revenue.



The rising prevalence of chronic disorders disease, the growing number of life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, rising research activities on recombinant-based protein expression and technological advancements in protein expression systems are the major driving factors for this market.



The protein expression market is segmented based on systems type, product, application, and end-user.



Protein expression is a technique or methodology in which proteins are characterized, modified, and synthesized in the host cells. The selected protein is typically achieved by the modification or alteration of the protein expression process in a living cell. Various kinds of protein expression systems are used to produce a broad range of therapeutic proteins such as insulin, interferons, and interleukins.



Market-Based on Product;



The market is segmented into competent cells, expression vectors, instruments, reagents, and services. The reagents segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the market. This is primarily due to the increasing protein expression research activities and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.



Protein Expression Market Based on Application;



By application, the market is segmented into therapeutic applications, research applications and industrial applications. The therapeutic applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes around the world.



The objectives of this study are as follows:



- To define, describe, and forecast the protein expression market based on systems type, products, application, end user, and region

- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)

- To analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

- To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)



Major Key Players in Market;



Key players operating in the protein expression market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson & Company (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Lucigen Corporation (U.S.), Synthetic Genomics Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), Sengenics (Singapore)



