Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Radiation Detection Market to reach 2.3 billion by 2022 from an estimated 1.7 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



Growing security threats, growing prevalence of cancer worldwide, increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing safety concerns post the Fukushima disaster, growing security budgets of global sporting events, growth in the number of PET/CT scans, increasing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment, and use of drones for radiation monitoring. However, nuclear energy alternatives such as renewable energy, shortage of nuclear power workforce, nuclear power phase-out, are expected to restrain the growth of this market.



Based on product, the radiation safety market is segmented into radiation detection and monitoring products and radiation safety product. The radiation detection and monitoring products segment accounted for the largest share of the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market, and it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These radiation detection and monitoring products are extensively used for various applications such as in diagnostic medical imaging, homeland security, nuclear power plants, and industrial applications. Personal dosimeter market is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is categorized into healthcare, homeland security and defense, industrial applications, nuclear power plants, and other applications (environmental monitoring and academic research). The homeland security & defense segment is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to the increased spending on internal security and military expenditure.



Geographical Region Covered



Geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these. The large share of North America in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is attributed to the favorable government initiatives, increasing number of nuclear power plants, rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing awareness of radiation safety are the factors driving the market in this region.



Leading Companies



The global radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market is dominated by Thermo Fischer Scientific (US), Mirion Technologies (US), and LANDAUER (US). A majority of the leading players in the radiation detection, monitoring, and safety market are adopting the strategies of acquisitions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches. Other prominent players in the market include Fuji Electric (Japan), Ludlum Measurement (US), Arktis Radiation Detection (Switzerland), Radiation Detection Company (US), AMETEK (US), Ultra Electronics (UK), Arrow-Tec (US), and Polimaster (Austria).



