Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Increasing prevalence of AKI and renal disorders, growing number of ICU patients, rapid growth in the aging population, and clinical advantages of CRRT over intermittent blood purification techniques are some key factors propelling the growth of this market.



The overall continuous renal replacement therapy market is estimated to reach $1.53 billion by 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.



CRRT product manufacturers in North America face several regulatory barriers due to multi-layered regulations set by the FDA, thereby negatively impacting the demand for various CRRT products. Due to high regulatory barriers, a number of CRRT products approved in other countries have yet to be approved by the FDA. For instance, in Europe, CRRT is approved for multiple indications such as liver support, elevated Intracranial Pressure (ICP), intoxication, cardiac failure, rhabdomyolysis, tumor lysis syndrome, and post-cardiac surgery. However, in North America, no CRRT machine is approved by the FDA for the treatment of multiple indications. Similarly, no anticoagulating agent for blood infusion during a CRRT procedure is approved by the FDA to date, whereas it has been approved in Europe.



The significant share of the U.S. in the global CRRT market is mainly due to its huge AKI population base. Thus, the presence of stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies for the approval of new CRRT products in the region poses a key hindrance to the growth of the global CRRT market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=246917088



Geographical Region Covered



Europe held the largest share of the market. However, the developing Asia-Pacific countries including China and India are expected to emerge as the new revenue-generating regions for prominent market players during 2017-2022. The growth of this Asia-Pacific market is attributed to the growing patient population, increasing sepsis incidence, increasing prevalence of hypertension and diabetes (which are the major causes for developing AKI), high use of CRRT in Australia and Japan, improving healthcare expenditure, and increasing accessibility to CRRT for AKI treatment.



Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=246917088



Leading Companies



Baxter International Inc. (U.S.) held the leading position in the market. Over the past three years, the company has adopted product launches & enhancements, strategic acquisitions, and market expansion as its key business strategies to ensure its dominance in this market. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (Germany), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nxstage Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Bellco S.R.L. (Italy) Infomed SA (Switzerland), Medica S.p.A (Italy), Medical Components, Inc. (U.S.), and Toray Medical Company Limited (Japan) were few other key players operating in the continuous renal replacement therapy market.



About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com