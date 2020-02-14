Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- The increasing adoption of mesh in hernia repair surgeries, rising geriatric population, new product developments, and efficient reimbursement systems in developed countries are the major factors driving the growth of the hernia repair market.



The hernia repair market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0%.



The hernia mesh segment is further categorized on the basis of type and surgery. On the basis of type, this market is segmented into the synthetic and biologic mesh. In 2018, the biologic mesh segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the hernia mesh market. The increasing number of clinical trials to establish safety and the benefits of biologic meshes coupled with technological advancements to reduce 'could be' issues with this mesh are some of the factors triggering the growth of this segment.



The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures are the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack applicators. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment in the mesh fixators market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=203245450



Geographical Region Covered



Geographically, the global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America was the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US. The adoption of hernia mesh devices, particularly biologic mesh devices, is the highest in the US. As these devices are priced at a premium, their high demand is resulting in large revenue generation for companies operating in the US. In addition, the majority of prominent market players operate in the North American market owing to which the access to new and advanced hernia repair is high in this regional market. Also, other factors such as the presence of a large pool of hernia patients and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia repair market in North America.



Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=203245450



Leading Companies



The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien Plc (Medtronic Plc) (Ireland), Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R. Bard (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (US), W. L. Gore & Associates (US), LifeCell Corporation (Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Getinge AB) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), and Integra Lifesciences (US). Other players include DIPROMED (Italy), FEG Textiltechnik mbH (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com