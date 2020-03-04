Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Cervical cancer is a common type of cancer occurring in women worldwide. A major cause of cervical cancer is infection by human papillomavirus (HPV), which is found in 99% cervical cancer. Human papillomavirus is sexually transmitted. Around 100 types of HPV have been identified to date, of which types 16 and 18 are believed to be responsible for more than 70% of cervical cancers. Cervarix and Gardasil are type of vaccines used for the treatment of cervical cancer.



Increasing prevalence of cervical cancer worldwide is expected to boost the cervical cancer vaccines market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2018, cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 570,000 new cases and representing 6.6% of all female cancers worldwide and around 85% of deaths occur due to cervical cancer in developing countries.



However, lack of awareness amongst the people in the low-income and middle-income countries regarding cervical cancer is expected to hinder growth of the cervical cancer vaccines market during the forecast period. Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers among women of reproductive age in low-income and middle-income countries. For instance, according to The International Agency for Research on Cancer's (IARC) report of 2013, cervical cancer is most notable in low-income countries of sub-Saharan Africa.



Increasing awareness amongst the population regarding cervical cancer and growing rate of unprotected sex in countries such as Swaziland, Malawi, and Zambia are some major factors driving the cervical cancer vaccines market growth. For instance, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), Swaziland, Malawi, and Zambia are the top 3 countries in cervical cancer incidence.



Moreover, cervical cancer can be prevented via widespread immunization with the HPV vaccine, which prevents infection from high-risk HPV strains and also offers protection against the low-risk ones, which cause genital warts. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Human papilloma virus vaccines (HPV) can be administered to girls failing in the age group of 11 or 12 years. Moreover, cervical cancer vaccine at an early stage of life is highly effective. For instance, according to the CDC 2016, all teens and adolescents falling between the ages of 9 and 14 should receive two doses of HPV vaccination within a gap of six months.



The global surge in the number of cervical cancer patients, especially in developing countries, led to development of new vaccines at a low cost. Most vaccines for cervical cancer are in their late stage of clinical development. For instance, ISA Pharmaceuticals B.V. is focused on manufacturing cervical cancer vaccine, ISA104 ( HPV16) and ISA104 ( HPV16) vaccines is under phase II trial of clinical development.



Increasing awareness campaigns regarding HPV vaccination by governments and private NGOs is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2013, 1.5 million girls were vaccinated with Gavi (The vaccines Alliance) support. Moreover, in 2017, Gavi helped 30 countries to conduct HPV vaccine demonstration programs.



