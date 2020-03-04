Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Cell therapy is the administration of living cells in patients for the treatment of a disease. The source of cell can be autologous or allogeneic, which can be derived from stem cells such as bone marrow. Stem cells therapy is used in bone marrow transplantation. Gene therapy is the introduction, removal, or change in the patient's genetic code for treatment of a disease. Moreover, it modifies the expression of an individual's genes or repair abnormal genes. The therapy involves administration of nucleic acid (DNA/RNA) with carriers called as vectors.



Increasing prevalence of cancer diseases is a major factor driving the Cell and Gene Therapy market growth. According to the World Cancer Research Funds and the American Institute for Cancer Research, in 2018, there were around 18 million cases of cancer, of which around 9.5 million were in men and around 8.5 million in women, globally. Moreover, introduction of innovative products and rich pipeline of cell and gene therapy is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, around 150 gene therapies are currently in the development stage. Gene replacement accounts for around two third of gene therapy pipeline. However, around 49% of gene therapies are under preclinical and discovery stages. During 2012-18, around 351 gene therapy deals were signed. For instance Gilead's Kite Pharma received exclusive rights to Sangamo Therapeutics' zinc finger nuclease gene editing technology, for $3.2bn.



Key players in the market are focused on launching novel cell and gene therapies, in order to treat various diseases and address the critical unmet needs of patients. For instance, in June 2011, Fibrocell Technologies, Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Azficel-T, which can be used for the treatment of nasolabial fold wrinkles.



Moreover, in November 2011, New York Blood Center, Inc. received approval from FDA for Hemacord. It is indicated for unrelated donor hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation procedures and in patients with disorders affecting the hematopoietic system that are inherited, acquired, or results from myeloablative treatment in children. In October 2017, Kite Pharma received approval from the U.S. FDA for Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel), which is used for the treatment of adults with large B-cell lymphoma. It was the first chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to receive FDA approval for large B-cell lymphoma.



Key players in the market are focused on adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2017, Johnson & Johnson acquired Actelion Ltd. Moreover, in October 2017, Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma. Kite Pharma is involved in developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, to recognize and attack malignant cells.



The global cell and gene therapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.9% over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders

Among therapy type, the gene therapy segment held a dominant position in the cell and gene therapy market in 2018. For instance, in November 2018, Pharma Intelligence Company estimated that around 55% of the pipeline is of gene therapy, majorly medicines that are delivered by in vivo.



Detailed Segmentation:



Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Therapy Type:



Cell Therapy



Stem Cells



T Cells



Dendritic Cells



NK Cells



Tumor Cells



Gene Therapy



Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Indication:



Cardiovascular Disease



Cancer



Genetic Disorder



Infectious Disease



Neurological Disorders



Others



Global Cell and Gene Therapy Market, By Scale of Operation:



In House



Outsourced



Company Profiles



Amgen *



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Financial Performance



Key Highlights



Market Strategies



Biogen



BioMarin Pharmaceuticals



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



GlaxoSmithKline



Novartis



Pfizer



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi



Spark Therapeutics



Agilis Biotherapeutics



Angionetics AVROBIO



Freeline Therapeutics



Horama



MeiraGTx



Myonexus Therapeutics



Nightstar Therapeutics



Kolon TissueGene, Inc.



JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.



MEDIPOST



