Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The global ablation technologies market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.82 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2016 and 2021 and reach USD 4.73 billion.



Market Dynamics:



The emergence of next-generation ablation products and the significant adoption of minimally invasive procedures coupled with the increasing number of ablation procedures are the key factors driving the growth of the global ablation technologies market. Furthermore, the rapidly increasing aging population with a higher risk of target diseases and an increasing number of hospitals, surgical, and ablation centers are also fueling the market growth.



However, ongoing healthcare reforms in the U.S. and cost-containment measures adopted by various governments are the key factors limiting the growth of this market. In addition, products recall as well as therapeutic challenges related to the efficacy of ablation products are the key challenges faced by industry players in the global ablation technologies market.



Market Segmentation:



On the basis of type, the market is categorized into laser/light, radiofrequency, ultrasound, electrical, cryoablation, microwave, and hydrothermal ablation technology. The radiofrequency ablation segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global market in 2016 due to lower cost of radiofrequency ablation procedures as compared to other ablation techniques coupled with its high safety, efficacy, and short procedural duration for the treatment of cancer, atrial fibrillation, and pain management.



By application, the market is further segmented into cardiovascular disease, pain management, cancer, ophthalmology, cosmetic surgery, gynecology, urology, orthopedics, and others. The cardiovascular disease segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. Rising incidence of atrial fibrillation across the globe coupled with the development of novel ablation technologies for the treatment of atrial fibrillation is the major factor driving the growth of the market.



Geographical Region Covered



North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2016, owing to the rapidly growing elderly population, high adoption rate of ablation devices in the region. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth reported by the APAC region is propelled by factors including the growing focus of global market players, the large population base, and the rising prevalence of cancer.



Key Players



Medtronic, plc (Ireland), Biosense Webster, Inc. (U.S.), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), AngioDynamics, Inc. (U.S.), AtriCure, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), and Olympus Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players operating in the market.