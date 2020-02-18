Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The dental syringes market is expected to reach USD 126.9 Million by 2021 from USD 98.5 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.



Technological advancements in dental syringes, growth in the geriatric population and government legislations to avoid needlestick injuries are adding to the growth prospects of this market.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=42523876



On the basis of product, the dental syringes market is categorized into three segments, namely, non-disposable syringes, disposable syringes, and safety syringes. The non-disposable syringes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016 mainly due to the growing number of endodontic & periodontic procedures across the globe, significant adoption of non-disposable syringes among dental professionals for administering anesthesia, and greater affordability of these products due to their reusable nature.



Based on type, the market is segmented into two segments, namely, aspirating syringes, and non-aspirating syringes. The aspirating syringes segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The prominent market position of the aspirating syringes segment can be primarily attributed to the procedural benefits offered by aspirating syringes over conventional syringes (such as easy syringe handling, minimal operational stress, and better operational control), and longer shelf life of metallic syringes (as compared to conventional plastic syringes).



On the basis of material, the market is segmented into metallic and plastic-based dental syringes. Metallic syringes are expected to dominate the market during the study period owing to their advantages (such as long shelf life, reusability, and nonreactive nature) and significant adoption of metallic syringes among dentists.



Geographical Region Covered



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to the presence of a large patient population for target diseases (coupled with rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in Japan and China), rising awareness among healthcare professionals related to needlestick injuries, ongoing government initiatives to modernize & expand healthcare infrastructure, and continuous reduction in product prices.



Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=42523876



Leading Companies



Several market players also adopted strategies such as expansions to expand their presence and increase their visibility in the market. In 2015, 3M Company (U.S.), Septodont (U.S.), Vista Dental Products (U.S.), Power Dental USA, Inc. (U.S.), 4tek S.r.l (Italy), A. Titan Instrument Inc. (U.S.), Delmaks Surgico (Pakistan), Integra LifeSciences Corporation (U.S.), and Dentsply International, Inc. (U.S.) were some of the key players operating in the global market.