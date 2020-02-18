Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The global sepsis diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 613.9 million by 2023 from USD 396.6 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the rising prevalence of sepsis across the globe, increasing geriatric population, growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness, and high incidence of hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive the demand for sepsis diagnosis during the study period.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92673155



The market is segmented into microbiology, immunoassays, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, microfluidics, and biomarkers. The biomarkers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by biomarkers such as the identification of gram-positive and gram-negative infections and helps in differentiating between viral and fungal infections. Also, they help in the early identification of sepsis.



The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. The blood culture media segment commanded the largest share of the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of blood culture testing as the standard diagnostic method for the diagnosis and identification of sepsis.



Geographical Region Covered



Geographically, the bacterial sepsis diagnosis market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). China, India, and Japan are the major countries responsible for the high growth of this regional market owing to factors such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising number of clinical studies in these emerging countries focusing on the diagnosis of various blood-borne infections including sepsis.



Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=92673155



Leading Companies:



Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US), and Danaher (US) dominated the global sepsis diagnostics market in 2016. Other players include T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical Corp. (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), CytoSorbents (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Europe (Germany), and EKF Diagnostics Holdings (UK), among others.