Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- A network switch is the networking hardware which connects devices on a computer network by using packet switching to forward and receive data to the destination device. A suitable small business network design is important for the business owners. A small network is often more susceptible to spyware and viruses than other larger networks, due to software vulnerabilities. Furthermore, many small businesses use a switch to connect servers, computers, printers and other devices within a building or campus to form a network. Switches are cost effective solutions which increase business productivity by allocating shared information and resources across the small business network. Network switches are expected to aid growth of the global small business network switches market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for switches from small manufacturing businesses. Additionally, IT decision makers are investing in Ethernet infrastructure due to maturing IT architectures and macro-economic developments, which is augmenting demand for switches for small business network across the globe.



Rapid growth in the real estate industry has led to rising demand for small business network modular switches



Construction activities around the globe are projected to grow at a significant rate. Moreover, government rules and regulations regarding the installation of modular switches in residential and commercial establishments, and growing inclination of end users towards feature-laden modular switches are some of the factors that are expected to encourage contractors and builders to implement modular switches in their construction projects. Furthermore, rise in the number of data centers operated by cloud-based solution providers, telecommunication service providers, and government agencies is projected to propel demand for small business network switches. Furthermore, high requirement for efficient management of telecom services and growth in internet penetration worldwide are expected to boost the global small business network switches market growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, increasing application of cloud-based services and big data analytics in various end-user segments is likely to influence demand for data centers across the globe. This increase in data centers is projected to fuel adoption of network switches during the forecast period. However, bandwidth fluctuation and device compatibility issues are expected to hinder the growth of the global small business network switches market.



Global Small Business Network Switches Market Regional Insight:



In terms of geography, North America is expected to dominate the market owing to construction of malls and other real estate projects in the region. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period which can be attributed to high adoption of innovative technologies in developed countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Key players in the region are offering switches for small businesses which has led to significant adoption of switches. Highly competitive environment in the U.S. owing to strong presence of switches providers such as Cisco and Broadcom is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increasing construction of malls and retail stores worldwide is expected to facilitate demand for durable and aesthetic switches such as, fixed port switches and modular switches. Such factors are expected to drive the global small business network switches market growth and create opportunities for switch manufacturers.



Global Small Business Network Switches Market Competitive Background:



Key players in the global small business network switches market are Cisco, Belkin International, Inc., D-Link Corporation, TRENDnet, Inc., Broadcom, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NETGEAR, Mellanox Technologies and ALE International among others.



