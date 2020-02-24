Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Set top box (STB) is a hardware device, which receives a digital signal, decodes the signal, and displays it on a television. This process requires a computing device, which can convert digital signal to analog signal. Therefore, chipset is embedded in the set top box. This chipset consists of memory, input & output ports, and secondary storage. System on chip (SOC) contains digital signals, analog signals or mixed signals based on the requirement. Chipsets are developed using metal oxide technology.



Key Players in the Global Set Top Box Chipset Market:

Key players in the market include Broadcom Inc., STMicroelectronics, ALi Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, MediaTek Inc., MStar Semiconductor Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Sigma Designs Inc., Availink Inc., NationalChip, Trident Microsystems Inc., Novatek Microelectronics Corp., Rafael Micro, and others.



Factors Driving Growth of the Global Set Top Box Chipset Market:

Advancement in technology such as introduction of 4K TV's which is in huge demand as compared to full HD in the entertainment industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of set-top-box market and subsequently the global set top box chipset Market. According to the Coherent Market Insights' analysis, it is expected that there will be more than 58% adoption of 4K TVs in the U.S. alone by 2020. This TV requires 4K set top box that needs higher processing capacity than HD or full HD set top box. This results in increasing demand for set top box (STB) system on chip (SoC) across the globe.



Global Set Top Box Chipset Market: Regional Insights:

On the basis of region, the global set top box chipset market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. North America held major share in the global set top box chipset market in 2018, owing to increasing adoption and presence of key players in the region such as Broadcom Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated., Sigma Designs, Availink Inc, Trident Microsystems Inc., and others.



