IC and RFIC Designing Services Market Is Expected to Witness a Steady Growth by 2027

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Integrated circuit, also called as monolithic electronic circuit, is an electronic circuit build on a flat semiconductor material, mostly silicon. Radio frequency integrated circuit is also an electronic circuit, which includes radar and communication circuits that are majorly used for wireless transmission. IC and RFIC designing is a part of electronics engineering, which focuses on designing of logic and circuit design of integrated circuit. These ICs are made by connecting small electronic components into an electrical network on a monolithic semiconductor substrate using a patterning process called photolithography.



Increasing Demand for Power-Sensitive Wireless-Communication Products Has Fueled Demand for IC and RFIC Designing Services:

In the recent past, electronic devices market exhibited an exponential growth. This is owing to increasing demand for wireless communication devices such as mobile phones, Wi-Fi, satellites, and televisions among others, which resulted in increasing development of new generation IC and RFIC products. Moreover, companies operating in the electronic devices industry are focusing on designing small IC and RFIC to reduce the size of electronic products and reduce the cost by integrating number of components on single chip. These factors are expected to drive growth of the IC and RFIC designing services market during the forecast period (2019-27). For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights' analysis, the consumer electronic market, wherein IC and RFIC designing services are mostly used, is expected to exhibit a CAGR of around 16% during 2019-2022.



Major players operating in the global IC and RFIC designing services market are: AnSem, Australian Microwave Components, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Cirtec Medical, CoreHW, Custom MMIC, Evatronix SA, IC Mask Design Ltd, Mentor, a Siemens Business, Plan 9, RADLogic, RFIC Solutions, Signal Processing Group Inc., SM Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and TES Corporation.



Global IC and RFIC Designing Services Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of product type:

-Digital Design

-Analog and Mixed Design



On the basis of application:

-Circuit Design

-Layout Design

-Package Design

-Others



On the basis of end user:

-Consumer Electronics

-Data Centers

-Automotive

-Smart Devices

-Others



On the basis of region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Latin America

-Middle East

-Africa



