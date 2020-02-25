Know Reasons Why Safety and Productivity Solutions Market May See New Emerging Trends

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- In the present workplace scenario, it is very important for an organization to focus on its productivity. Increased productivity will reduce the operational cost, production unit and increase output. It contributes to reduction in down-time, proper usage of labor resources, identifying and implementing best practices, organization of work, adoption of new technology and equipment, and reducing wastage.



Productivity software has features such as HR administration, talent management, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others, which helps in increasing the productivity of an organization. Productivity solutions are majorly adopted in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and BFSI. Moreover, safety and productivity solutions help an organization in achieving operational excellence by implementing an efficient operational process. Safety and productivity solutions help in creating a safer working environment in the organization, reduce accidents, lower the workers compensation premium, and ultimately increase productivity.



Factors Driving Growth of the Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market:

Increasing the focus of organizations on increasing the productivity of an organization, increasing adoption of ERP and analytical solutions, and supportive industrial rules and regulations across the region, are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market.



Moreover, organizations are adopting safety solutions and services that allow an organization to achieve operational excellence, improve productivity and quality, and increase profitability.



Key Players in the Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market:

Some of the key players operating in the global safety and productivity solutions market include INSIGHT DIRECT (UK) LIMITED, Silicus Technologies, LLC, 360 Safety Solutions LLC, Veriato, Ricoh USA, Inc, Office Products Plus, Honeywell International Inc, and others.



Regional Analysis of the Global Safety and Productivity Solutions Market:

On the basis of region, the global safety and productivity solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.



In 2017, North America held dominant position in the safety and productivity solutions market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to growing IT sector in the region. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), over 40% of US$ 5 trillion global IT market is in North America, primarily in the U.S. The industry accounts for US$ 1.8 trillion of the value-added GDP of the U.S., which is over 10% of the national economy and 11.8 million jobs.



