According to the new market research report "Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoiesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) - Global Forecast", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The Humanized Rat Model market is expected to reach USD 8.9 Million by 2022 from USD 5.9 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on type, the market is segmented into a humanized mouse and humanized rat. The Humanized mouse model market is further segmented into a cell-based and genetic-based humanized mouse model. The genetic humanized mouse models segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of genetic humanized mouse models in the analysis of compounds, biological efficacy and safety testing, the study of drug metabolism and disposition, and investigation of immune system development and function.



Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to the rising number of cancer research activities and increasing innovation to develop humanized mouse models tailored to meet the specific needs of cancer research.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and academic & research institutions. The CROs segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growth in the number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.



Worldwide Geographical Analysis:



The North American region is leading the humanized mouse models market is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Growth in this regional segment can primarily be attributed to growing biomedical research, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, increasing monoclonal antibody production in the US along with growing stem cell research, and government support for the development of protein drugs in Canada



Major Key Players Operating in Industry:



The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).