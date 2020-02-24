Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- The allergy diagnosis is an important introductory step for effective allergy treatment. Current allergy tests are more convenient and accurate compared to the tests that were available before. With the help of a detailed medical history, allergy tests can identify specific triggers for an individual's allergic reactions. This process is also required in drug development and the production process of allergy treatments.



The major factors driving the growth of Allergy Diagnostics Market are the high incidence and large economic burden of allergic diseases, rising environmental pollution, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing access to medical insurance in the US. On the other hand, lack of awareness of allergic diseases in some countries is restraining the growth of this market.



What the Market Looks Like?



Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, the Global Allergy Diagnostics Market is estimated to reach $5.74 Billion during the forecast period.



Based on product & service, the market is segmented into assay kits, instruments, and services. Assay kits form the largest and the fastest-growing segment in this market majorly due to the wide availability, large consumption, and the need for the repeat purchase of these kits in allergy testing.



Although the cost of instruments is significantly higher than that of assay kits, they account for a lower share of the market owing to their long lifespan (the lifespan of a single instrument is 5 to 10 years) and the limited need for repeat installations. Also, there is a secondary market for used instruments, which are majorly procured by smaller healthcare organizations that cannot afford new instruments.



Based on the allergen, the allergy diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. The inhaled allergens segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing environmental pollution levels across the globe.



What Drives the Market?



The growth of the global market for Allergy Diagnostics is primarily influenced by the following factors:



- High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Allergic Diseases

- Rising Environmental Pollution Levels

- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

- Increasing Access for Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance in the Us

- Emerging Economies across Asia and Row



Geographical growth scenario of Allergy Diagnostics Market:



Geographically, the market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These factors, coupled with the rising prevalence of different types of allergies, have resulted in the wide availability and adoption of various allergy diagnostic products and services in the US and Canada.



Leading market players and strategies adopted:



The prominent players in the Allergy Diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (UK), Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), bioMérieux SA (France), Stallergenes Greer (UK), HOB Biotech Group Suzhou Co., Ltd. (China), HYCOR Biomedical (US), Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. (US), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc. (US).