Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The growth of this Surface Disinfectant Market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, the presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.



According to the new market research report "Surface Disinfectant Market by Composition (Quaternary Ammonium, Alcohols, Chlorine, Hydrogen Peroxide), Type (Liquids, Sprays, Wipes), Application (In-house, Instrument), End-User (Hospital, Diagnostic, Research Labs) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 1,252 million, at a CAGR of 8.4%



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043



Market by Application;



The surface disinfectant market is segmented into in-house surfaces, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2019, the in-house surface segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the large volume of disinfectants required to clean in-house surfaces in healthcare settings.



Alcohols are expected to dominate the surface disinfectant devices market in 2019.



On the basis of composition, the market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2019, the alcohol segment is expected to account for the largest market share. The high use of alcohol on hard surfaces in hospitals and laboratories is driving the growth of this segment. Other segments, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid are expected to have higher growth rates due to their growing acceptance in surface disinfectant formulations.



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Surface Disinfectant Market"

101 - Tables

30 - Figures

147 - Pages



Market by End-User;



The market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.



Asia to offer lucrative growth opportunities



By region, the global surface disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043



Leading Players in the Worldwide Market:



Some of the major players operating in the surface disinfectant market are 3M Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Clorox Company (US), and Ecolab (US).