Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries, rising need for wastewater management solutions, and technological advancements in centrifuge systems are the major factors driving the growth of this market. The objective of the report is to define, describe market forecast.



According to the new market research report "Industrial Centrifuges Market by Type (Sediment, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen, Peeler, Pusher), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical), End User, and Region - Global Future Forecast", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Revenue Growth Opportunities:



Industrial Centrifuges Market is projected to reach USD 11.06 billion by 2022 from USD 8.69 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.



Download PDF (Please provide your specific interest in this report so as to help you better): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=145177203



Market Segmentation in-Detailed:-



On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sedimentation centrifuges and filtering centrifuges. The filtering centrifuges segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration, coupled with their increasing application in the food processing industry, are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges.



Based on design, industrial centrifuge market can be broadly classified into vertical and horizontal centrifuges. The vertical centrifuges segment is expected to command the higher growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to factors such as the ability of these centrifuges to attain high speeds and high efficiency of separation.



Request Research Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=145177203



Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:



The Industrial Centrifuges therapy market is segmented into four regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.



The market in Asia, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging Asian economies such as India and China offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, primarily due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization, improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid economic growth, and rising standards of living.



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The major players operating in the Industrial Centrifuges Market are Andritz AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth & Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Hiller Separation & Process (Germany), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), TEMA Systems, Inc. (US), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi - MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), and HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey).