The Impact of Latest Technological Developments on Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Test Equipment Market

03/02/2020

V2X test equipment are the devices used for testing the V2X technology, which is implemented in the connected vehicles. V2X testing equipment are used for conformance testing, function testing, performance testing, penetration testing, accelerated testing, and field testing of V2x technology enabled vehicles. Moreover different V2X application requires different communication performance requirements. For instance, automated cars require low latency and video entertainment applications that require larger frequency bandwidth, which is expected to drive the vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market growth over the forecast period.



Global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period (2019–2027). The market growth for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment is majorly attributed to rising government initiatives for commercializing V2X technology and developing vehicle infrastructure to improve safety, performance, and environmental benefits. For Instance, In May 2019, the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) issued a notice to remove unnecessary regulatory barriers to the safe introduction of automated driving systems (ADS) vehicles in the United States. Furthermore, evolution of 5G technology is a major factor that is expected to drive the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market, before adopting it in the V2X technology.



Major players operating in the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market include Danlaw Inc, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, Spirent Communications, TATA ELXI, Autotalks Ltd., Science & Engineering Applications Datentechnik GmbH, OnBoard Security, Inc, ADAS iiT, 7layers GmbH, Anritsu, Intertek Group plc, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Sanjole,Inc, and Others.



The major restraining factor for global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market include high cost while performing the V2X testing. V2X testing are performed under virtual and real environments before commercializing this technology in the market. Performing V2X test in real environment require lot of time and money, owing to which companies prefer performing V2X testing using virtual function testing system, which involves testing using software simulators. These factors are expected to hamper the market over the forecast period.



Increasing Demand for Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Test Equipment in Emerging Economies of Asia Pacific, Owing to Rapid Development and Testing of V2X Vehicles and Growing Investment on Connected Vehicles Infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific Region:



Asia Pacific held dominant position in the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to growing automotive sector in Asia Pacific coupled with growing investments in the automotive industry to develop C-V2X vehicles and V2X vehicles. For instance, in November 2018, Jaguar Land Rover, Huawei, and Vodafone, performed a live demonstration of a cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) connected car system in London with an aim of using the technology to optimize road safety. These factors are expected to drive growth of the global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test equipment market over the forecast period in Asia Pacific.



Various automobile companies are developing and testing the C-V2X technology. For instance, in February 2017, Orange and PSA Group collaborated to complete the initial testing of C-V2X technology in France and are now performing further tests with Qualcomm. Furthermore, in October 2017, AT&T, Ford, Nokia, and Qualcomm performed trial and testing of C-V2X technologies in San Diego, U.S. to validate the potential of C-V2X connectivity technologies to improve automotive safety, enable automated driving, and increase traffic efficiency. Moreover various automobile and technology companies are focused in partnerships to develop C-V2X technology. For instance, In July 2018 Audi, Ericsson, Qualcomm, SWARCO Traffic Systems, and the University of Kaiserslautern entered into partnership to develop Connected Vehicle-to-everything of Tomorrow (ConVeX) to test C-V2X connectivity. This is expected to fuel growth of the market over the forecast period.



