The Enteral Feeding Devices Market has evolved significantly owing to various technological advancements, such as programming and safety features in feeding pumps as well as user-friendly and portable feeding pumps. Factors such as rising healthcare costs, surge in the number of preterm births, growth in the aging population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders; growing awareness of enteral nutrition, and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries are expected to further drive the market during the forecast period.



Geographical Analysis of Growth and Demand Enteral Feeding Devices:



The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of enteral feeding devices among the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of many large hospitals, a shift from parenteral to enteral feeding, and the development of innovative products. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.



The enteral feeding devices market to grow from $2.99 billion in 2019 to $4.14 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.



End Users of Enteral Feeding Devices:



1. Hospitals

2. Home Care Settings

3. Ambulatory Care Settings



The enteral feeding devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings. Hospitals accounted for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2018. The development of technologically advanced enteral feeding devices and the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospitals segment.



Application of Enteral Feeding Devices Market:



1. Oncology

2. Gastrointestinal Diseases

3. Neurological Disorders

4. Diabetes

5. Hypermetabolism



The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the global market. The increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers, especially head and neck cancers, cancers of the gastrointestinal system, lung cancer, and liver cancer, is expected to play a major role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.



Key Market Players:



Prominent players in the enteral feeding devices market include Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Medical, Inc. (US), and CONMED Corporation (CONMED) (US).