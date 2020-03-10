Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The Smoke Evacuation System Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% to reach USD 223 million by 2024 from USD 162 million in 2019. Factors such increased product availability of smoke evacuation systems, rising patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, expansion in the target patient population, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant operating room protocols and guidelines for smoke evacuation systems are the major factors driving the growth of the global smoke evacuation systems market.



Laparoscopic surgeries dominated the surgical smoke evacuation market in 2018



On the basis of application, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries.



Laparoscopic surgeries accounted for the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market in 2018. Factors such as the advantages of laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room will contribute to the demand for smoke evacuation systems in this application segment.



Driver: Increased product availability



Healthcare providers are inclined to utilize evacuation/suction devices for removal of smoke/surgical plume from the operating room and surgical theatres. Moreover, various government agencies and industrial associations have recognized the clinical risk associated with surgical plume inhalation; that is expected to result in chronic medical conditions among patients and surgeons exposed to them. Thus, product manufacturers are increasingly focused on the development and commercialization of novel products that offer safe and effective smoke evacuation. A number of products have been launched in this market, including Buffalo Filter's PlumePen Pro (April 2016), which offers users operational flexibility, ease of use, and optimal visualization capabilities. Another key product is the Zip pen, by Megadyne Medical Products (launched March 2015).



Furthermore, smoke evacuation platforms are increasingly being integrated with electrosurgical generators that are known to generate significant volumes of surgical plumes. This is expected to help in efficient space utilization and streamline the surgical workflow. Thus, increased market availability of technologically advanced products is poised to drive their market adoption during the study period.



This report covers the smoke evacuation systems market across four major geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America commanded the largest share of the smoke evacuation systems market mainly due to factors such as the increase in the number of inpatient surgeries performed in the US, expansion in the target disease population, and wider acceptance and availability of relevant protocols and guidelines in the North America region.



Market Players:



CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US) are some of the major players in the global smoke evacuation systems market.