Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- The oral care market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 44.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0%.



The increase in the prevalence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and other dental diseases; growing awareness about oral hygiene; rising dental healthcare expenditure; and increasing number of small/private clinics with dental dispensaries are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this market.



Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene



Oral hygiene awareness is one of the major contributors to market growth in the overall oral care market. The rise in awareness is attributed to efforts by dentists as well as key players in the market. These stakeholders conduct various seminars and programs to increase awareness of dental hygiene and demonstrate newly launched and technologically advanced products. This helps players to promote their product portfolio and contribute to their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. These activities are further expected to result in growing adoption for oral care products.



Growing Number of Small/Private Dental Clinics with Dental Dispensaries



In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of dentists across the globe, owing to which the number of private dental practices has also increased. The US is one of the well-established markets for oral care products, due to the increase in the number of dental professionals and practices, increasing expenditure on dental care, and widespread awareness about oral hygiene. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), the number of dental professionals in the US has risen from 183,212 in 2010 to 199,486 in 2018. Similarly, according to the WHO, the number of professionally active dentists in Europe as increased from 196,551 in 2010 to 198,100 in 2014.



The Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Geographically, the global oral care market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The dominant share of this region can mainly be attributed to the increase in the number of geriatric population associated with edentulism, growing prevalence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases in children and adults, increasing healthcare expenditure (coupled with the rising disposable income), rising awareness about oral healthcare, and willingness to spend more on dental care. Moreover, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging Asian countries will further support the growth of the market in this region.



Key Market Players:



The oral hygiene market is a mature market at the global level with the dominance of players such as Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), and Unilever plc. (UK). However, the market is fragmented at the regional and country-level and dominated by various different players in each country and in each product category.