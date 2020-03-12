Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Surface disinfectant are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development. These surface disinfectants are used to clean walls/floors, and other surfaces in hospitals and are also used in the disinfection of medical devices and instruments.



The global surface disinfectant market is expected to reach USD 1,251.6 Million by 2024 from USD 836.7 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.



Wipes segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Wipes offer several advantages--zero water consumption, lesser chances of cross-contamination compared to liquids, and ease of use. They are predominantly used for medical device disinfection, especially in the case of devices with irregular surfaces wherein the use of liquids or sprays is unfeasible. Due to their high cost, adoption is currently restricted to developed nations only; increasing awareness and the implementation of favorable regulations will support the adoption of wipes in emerging countries.



The in-house surface application segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces. Liquids and wipes are commonly used to clean and disinfect in-house surfaces.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The demand for surface disinfectants in North America is primarily driven by the high prevalence of HAIs, rising patient population (as a result of the growth in the geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases), implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, and the acceptance of newer compositions of surface disinfectants (based on hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid).



Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043



Key Market Players



3M Company, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Clorox Company, Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Diversey, Inc., Steris Corporation, CarroLLClean, Metrex Research, LLC (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Whiteley Corporation, Gojo Industries, Inc.