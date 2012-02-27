Monish Gujral Of Moti Mahal Delux Takes Indian Culinary to Newer Heights

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2012 -- The Paris Cookbook Awards, one of the most recognized international Cookbook Festivals will be held on March 6, 2012 at Les Folies Bergere followed by The Paris Cookbook Fair from March 7-11, 2012 at Le 104. India’s Monish Gujral, CEO Moti Mahal Delux has been invited among the few celebrity chefs to demonstrate during the festival.



In 2010, Monish Gujral, CEO and Owner; Moti Mahal Delux Restaurants won the Gourmand World Cookbook award for the best easy recipe cookbook “The Moti Mahal Cookbook on the Butter Chicken Trail”.



Monish Gujral, a renowned Chef, Restaurateur, columnist and winner wuthor of the Gourman Cookbook Awards has over 120 franchises operating all over Indian and abroad. His award winning cookbook “Moti Mahal Cookbook – The Butter Chicken Trail” comprises of recipes to Moti Mahal’s wide gamut of impeccable delicacies. The recipes along with an assortment of popular and the latest dishes also incuded a wide range of vegetarian delights.



Monish Gujral inherits his passion for culinary integrity from his grandfather Kundan Lal Gujral, who conceived, created and gave the world one of its most beloved cuisines – Tandoori Cuisine. Shri Kundan Lal migrated from Peshawar to Delhi during the partition of the subcontinent, and set up the first Moti Mahal in 1947 , which went on to become the stuff of legend in his own lifetime.



“It will be a great opportunity for me to showcase our Indian the Indian recipes to the world. Indian culinary goes a long time back. It is a rich amalgamation of various spices and requires precise preparatory techniques. But today, such opportunities will allow us to fortify Indian culinary on the world’s

map” said Monish Gujral.



About Monish Gujral, CEO, Moti Mahal Delux

Monish Gujral is custodian of the Moti Mahal brand, and Managing Director of the Moti Mahal Delux Management Services, an international chain of restaurants and franchises across India and the world. With an illustrious 88-year old history, Moti Mahal can justly claim to be the representative face of North Indian cuisine across continents.



About Gourmand Cookbook Awards

The Gourmand World Cookbook Awards were founded in 1995. Every year, Gourmand gives the awards in a very special location for gastronomy. The Ceremony is always an opportunity to meet every important person in the world of cookbooks and winebooks: hundreds of publishers, authors, chefs and journalists take part in these events.