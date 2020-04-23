Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Electrophoresis Market by Product (Gel Electrophoresis (1D & 2D Gel Electrophoresis, Agarose, PAGE), Capillary Electrophoresis (CZE, CGE, Isoelectric Focusing), Reagents, Imaging), Application (Research, Diagnostics), and End User – Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders; growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques; the growing number of industry-academia research collaborations; growing use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectroscopy; the increasing use of next-generation sequencing; and rise in the number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories are driving market growth.



By product, the electrophoresis reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the electrophoresis market



Based on product, the electrophoresis market is segmented into electrophoresis reagents, electrophoresis systems, gel documentation systems, and software. The electrophoresis reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. This is primarily due to the increasing use of consumables in tandem with electrophoresis systems in research fields of proteomics, genomics, drug discovery, antibody development, and personalized medicine, among others. Also, the increasing demand for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation is expected to propel the use of consumables in the capillary electrophoresis market.



The research segment is expected to witness the rising adoption of electrophoresis systems in the next five years



Based on application, the research segment accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis market, followed by diagnostics and quality control & process validation in 2019. The large share of the research segment is attributed to the increasing application of electrophoresis in the field of drug discovery, proteomics, genomics, and antibody research. Moreover, increasing research in the field of biomarker discovery and NGS is increasing the adoption of electrophoresis systems and consumables.



Hospitals and diagnostic centers to increase the adoption of electrophoretic systems with increasing disease diagnosis needs



Based on end users, the electrophoresis market is segmented into academic & research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users (CROs, forensic laboratories, and food testing laboratories). The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The use of electrophoresis in the analysis of plasma, enzymes (ALP, LDH, and CK), proteins, urine, lipoproteins, hemoglobin, serum, and cerebrospinal fluids has increased with the rising incidences of immunodeficiency diseases and serum protein disorders. This is further expected to support market growth in the coming years.



North America to dominate the electrophoresis market during the forecast period



In 2018, North America dominated the global electrophoresis market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, and increasing focus on developing personalized therapeutics. The presence of a large number of global players in this region is another key factor contributing to the large share of this market segment.



Prominent players in the proteomics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S. Scientific Company (US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Syngene (UK), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), Analytik Jena (Germany), and TBG Diagnostics Ltd. (Australia).