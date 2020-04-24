Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Surface disinfectant are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development. These surface disinfectants are used to clean walls/floors, and other surfaces in hospitals and are also used in the disinfection of medical devices and instruments.



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) globally, presence of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants (in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories), and advancements in surface disinfectants.



Driver: High prevalence of HAIs:



Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient's stay at hospitals and related facilities but are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections.



The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient's immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Other factors include longer hospital stays, immunosuppression, older age, and stays in intensive care units. Around 20% of such infections occur in the ICUs. The major pathogens causing HAIs include C. difficile, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella, and Escherichia coli. The transmission of pathogens can occur by direct contact with healthcare workers or contaminated environment. Pathogens tend to colonize in warm and moist areas such as the inguinal and perineal areas, axilla, and trunk.



By type, wipes segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Wipes segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Wipes offer several advantages—zero water consumption, lesser chances of cross-contamination compared to liquids, and ease of use. They are predominantly used for medical device disinfection, especially in the case of devices with irregular surfaces wherein the use of liquids or sprays is unfeasible. Due to their high cost, adoption is currently restricted to developed nations only; increasing awareness and the implementation of favorable regulations will support the adoption of wipes in emerging countries.



By application type, In-house surfaces segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In-house surfaces application segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces. Liquids and wipes are commonly used to clean and disinfect in-house surfaces



North America is expected to account for the largest share of this market.



The demand for surface disinfectants in North America is primarily driven by the high prevalence of HAIs, rising patient population (as a result of the growth in the geriatric population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases), implementation of favorable government initiatives and stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection, presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure in the US and Canada, and the acceptance of newer compositions of surface disinfectants



Key Market Players;



3M Company, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Clorox Company, Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Johnson & Johnson, Diversey, Inc., Steris Corporation, CarroLLClean, Metrex Research, LLC (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Whiteley Corporation, Gojo Industries, Inc.