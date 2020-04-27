Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare Analytics Market by Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Cognitive) Application (Clinical, RCM, Claim, Fraud, Waste, Supply Chain, PHM) Component (Service, Software) Delivery (On-demand, Cloud) End User (Payer, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by the implementation of government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing adoption of data-driven decision-making, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and improve patient outcomes, the emergence of big data in healthcare, and the increasing number of patient registries.



Which is the leading type of analytics?



The descriptive analytics segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global healthcare analytics market in 2019. Descriptive analytics forms the base for the effective application of predictive or prescriptive analytics.



On-premise solutions to account for the largest share of the healthcare analytics market in 2019



Based on the deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise and on-demand models. In 2019, the on-premise models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. This can be attributed to the easily customizable nature of on-premise solutions, as compared to on-demand models.



Payers segment to account for the largest share of the healthcare analytics market in 2019



On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into payers, providers, and ACOs, HIEs, MCOs, and TPAs. In 2019, the payers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Factors such as rising healthcare costs; the growing need to increase memberships; curb fraudulent claims, optimize provider networks, and operational costs; and increasing competition are compelling healthcare payers to adopt analytics solutions.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and RoW. The market in North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of the North American market is attributed to growing federal healthcare mandates to curb rising healthcare costs; increasing regulatory requirements; growing EHR adoption; and rising government initiatives focusing on personalized medicine, population health management, and value-based reimbursements.



Key Market Players;



The healthcare analytics market is highly competitive in nature, with several big as well as emerging players. Prominent players in this market include IBM Corporation (US), Optum, Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Allscripts Health Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), MedeAnalytics, Inc. (US), Inovalon (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Health Catalyst (US), SCIO Health Analytics (US), Verscend Technologies, Inc. (US), CitiusTech, Inc. (US), Wipro Limited (India), and VitreosHealth (US).