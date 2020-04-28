Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- The Growth in the Single-cell Analysis Market is mainly driven by the technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.



The key strategies followed by most companies in the market are new product launches; partnerships, agreements, collaborations; acquisitions; and approvals. The strategy of new product launches accounted for the largest share of the overall growth strategies mapped in the research study.



Key Players Operating in The Global Single-Cell Analysis Market;



Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Fluidigm Corporation (U.S.), NanoString Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), and Agilent Technologies (U.S.).



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) was the global leader in the market. It is a well-known company and has an exhaustive product portfolio. The company is innovation-centric and invests heavily in R&D for maintaining its market share. Moreover, the company focuses on inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions for enhancing its share.



Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Life Technologies, a leading player in the life sciences business to expand its product offerings.



Major Drivers Impacting the Single-cell Analysis Market;



· Technological Advancements in Single-Cell Analysis Products

· Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

· Growing Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

· Wide Applications of Single-Cell Analysis in Cancer Research

· Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

· Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases



Industry Segmentation:



On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of this segment is attributed to the requirement of frequent and repeat purchases of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment.



Based on the technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques (including single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization, micromanipulation, and automated capillary electrophoresis).



Flow cytometry is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of the flow cytometry segment can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of flow cytometry in single-cell analysis applications.



The Single cell Analysis Market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). However, the market in Asia is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large population in China and India, rising geriatric population, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the Asian market