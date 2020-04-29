Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- The major factors that are expected to be driving the Pharmacy Automation Market are the growing need to minimize medication errors, rapid decentralization of pharmacies, rising geriatric population and rising labor cost. On the other hand, reluctance among the healthcare organizations to adopt pharmacy automation systems is expected to restrain the overall market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



[218 Pages Report] MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Pharmacy Automation Market is Projected to reach $5.38 Billion, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation in depth:



Based on product, the pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table top counters, automated medication compounding systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other pharmacy automation systems. Automated medication dispensing systems accounted for the largest share of the pharmacy automation market in 2016. The large share of the segment is attributed to the advantages such as improved medication safety, better inventory management, and improved storage capacity with optimal utilization of space, and potential time and cost savings.



On the basis of end users the market is classified into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management organization and mail order pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Retail pharmacies is the fastest growing end user segment in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period. Growing need to minimize dispensing errors, rising number of retail pharmacies, and increasing workload on pharmacists are the factors driving the adoption of pharmacy automation systems in retail pharmacies



Driver: Growing need to minimize medication errors



Medication errors and dispensing errors are recognized as leading causes of hospital readmissions across the globe. A medication error can occur due to a variety of factors such as poor order communication between the physician and pharmacist, dangerous storage practices in pharmacies, and confusion arising out of the use of similar labels. Automated systems are considered to be one of the most efficient solutions to minimize these errors. In the past, the successful implementation of automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs) and automated dispensing machines (ADMs) in hospitals has led to a significant reduction in the number of dispensing and medication errors in hospitals. According to the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Healthcare, in 2013, the implementation of ADS in a hospital in the U.K. reduced dispensing error incidence from 0.64% to 0.28%. Thus, to minimize medication and dispensing errors, governments in several countries are promoting the use of automated dispensing and medication tools in pharmacies and hospitals. This is leading to the greater adoption of pharmacy automation systems.



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The large share of the North American pharmacy automation market can largely be attributed to the increasing number of drug prescriptions at pharmacies resulting from growth in the aging population. Furthermore, growth in insurance coverage in the U.S. has increased the burden on the country's healthcare system, which has highlighted the need for improving efficiency and management of work in North America and also the presence of a large number of pharmacy automation companies



Key Market Players:



Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Parata Systems LLC (U.S), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), ScriptPro LLC (U.S.), KUKA AG (Germany), TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (U.S.), RxSafe, LLC (U.S.), ARxIUM Inc. (U.S.) and Talyst Systems, LLC (U.S.).