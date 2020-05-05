Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- The Growth of Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is mainly driven by the growth in associated equipment markets, rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance, adoption of innovative funding mechanism, and the growing purchase of refurbished medical equipment.



Market Dynamics:



Driver: Rising focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance;



The focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment has grown in recent years, as healthcare institutions seek to enhance patient safety and care quality. This involves a carefully designed program where maintenance tasks are performed in a scheduled manner to avoid larger and costly repairs down the line. It also helps in reducing equipment downtime, which enhances day-to-day operations and improves device reliability.



The preventive maintenance approach is gaining prominence as planned inspections and medical device maintenance help avoid adverse incidents and medical device-related accidents. Regular maintenance services ensure safe, efficient, and long-lasting use of medical devices. The growing focus on implementing preventive maintenance strategies among healthcare organizations is expected to offer growth opportunities for service providers in the coming years.



Independent Service Organizations (ISOs) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the medical equipment maintenance market during the forecast period.



Based on the type of service provider, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent service organizations (ISOs), and in-house maintenance. In 2017, the ISOs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period market, primarily due to their advantages, such as better expertise in handling different brands of equipment as opposed to OEMs and the lower cost of services.



The market for private-sector organizations is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the medical equipment maintenance market during the forecast period.



On the basis of end user, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into public-sector organizations and private-sector organizations. In 2018, private-sector organizations are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of public-private partnerships is expected to boost the demand for medical equipment maintenance services.



North America is expected to lead the medical equipment maintenance market in 2023



On the basis of the region, the medical equipment maintenance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW. In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe, The largest share of the North American market is attributed to the factors such as the rise in aging population and incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, access to quality healthcare, well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technology, and the presence of prominent players. In 2018, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share. Factors such as expanding patient population, rising focus on early diagnosis, growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures, and strategic agreements, partnerships, and collaborations between service providers and end users are expected to fuel market growth in this region.



The medical equipment maintenance market is highly competitive, with the presence of both OEMs and ISOs. GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Toshiba Medical Systems Europe (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) are some of the leading OEMs.



Aramark Services, Inc. (US), BC Technical, Inc. (US), Alliance Medical Group (UK), Althea Group (Italy), Avensys UK Ltd. (UK), and Grupo Empresarial Electromédico (Spain) are some of the leading ISOs operating in the medical equipment maintenance market.