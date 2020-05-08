Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Wound Debridement Market by Product (Enzymatic, Autolytic (Gels, Ointments), Mechanical (Medical Gauzes), Surgical, Ultrasonic), Wound Type (Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Venous Leg, Pressure Ulcers, Burns), End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The high incidence of diabetes and other target diseases, the availability of reimbursement for wound debridement in developed economies, and the increasing number of burn cases are driving the growth of the wound debridement market.



The enzymatic debridement segment accounted for the largest share of the wound debridement market, by product, in 2019



Based on product, the wound debridement market is categorized into enzymatic, autolytic, mechanical, surgical, ultrasonic, and others. The enzymatic debridement products segment commanded the largest share of the global wound debridement market in 2019. This is primarily attributed to factors such as their high efficacy in debriding and strong market penetration.



Diabetic foot ulcers segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Based on wound type, the wound debridement market has been segmented into diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs), venous leg ulcers (VLUs), pressure ulcers, surgical & traumatic wounds, burns, and other wounds. The DFUs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and the rising geriatric population.



North America is the largest regional market for wound debridement



The wound debridement market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest market for wound debridement, followed by Europe. Growth in the North American market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, high penetration of enzymatic debridement products, and strong market player presence. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region is driven by the presence of a large patient population and increasing awareness regarding advanced healthcare products.



The prominent players operating in the wound debridement market include Smith & Nephew (UK), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast (Denmark), ConvaTec (UK), Mölnlycke Healthcare (Sweden), Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany), Integra Lifesciences (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Misonix (US), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).