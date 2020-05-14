Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Protein Expression Market by Type (Escherichia Coli, Mammalian, Yeast, Pichia, Insect, Baculovirus and Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), Application, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growth of this market is driven majorly by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments, along with increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants, will challenge market growth.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180323924



The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression market.



Based on system type, the market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Protein Expression Market"



142 – Tables

29 – Figures

173 – Pages



The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression industry in 2019.



Based on product and service, the protein expression industry is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.



In 2019, therapeutic applications held the largest share of the protein expression market



Based on the applications, the protein expression industry is segmented into therapeutic, industrial, and research. Therapeutic applications accounted for the largest share of this market in 2019. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising incidences of the disease and growing R&D activity. The large share of this segment can be attributed to an increase in proteomics-based research and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe.



Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180323924



North America to dominate the global protein expression market during the forecast period



In 2019, North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.



The prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).