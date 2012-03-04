CertExams Releases Major Update to CCNA NetSim

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2012 -- CertExams.com, a leading network simulators provider, released a major revision for it's Cisco CCNA Network Simulator software. The software now supports the following:



a. Context sensitive help for ease of use

b. Font resizing for compatibility with bigger font size

c. Screen resolution adaptability to suit different screen dimensions

d. Compatibility with Vista/Windows 7 DPI adjustment, and others.



For candidates aspiring for CCENT/CCNA certification, CertExams.com CCNA netsim provides a good hands on practice. The advantages of using network simulator include the following:



- CCNA Lab exercises for hands-on practice.

- Router and switch simulator

- Simulate Cisco® IOS routers (2501/2503/2610/2620) or switches (1900 or 2950).

- Support for 200+ router and switch commands

- Labs for several Cisco switches included

- Detailed Lab manual and help files

- Network designer that provides drag and drop feature for inserting devices and connectors. GUI based device configurator.

- Support short form commands. You can type short form commands in IOS simulator for router/switch commands just like in actual router/switch.



The exam objectives covered by the CCNA lab sim include the following:



1. Configure, verify and troubleshoot a switch with VLANs and interswitch communications

2. Implement an IP addressing scheme using IP v4 and IP v6 for medium-size Enterprise branch office network.

3. Configure, verify, and troubleshoot basic router operation and routing

4. Configure and troubleshoot WLANs

5. Implement, verify, and troubleshoot NAT and ACLs in a medium-size Enterprise branch office network.

6. Spanning Tree Protocol exercises for understanding the concepts of STP

7. Implement and verify WAN links



Other simulators offered by CertExams.com include the following:



1. CCENT Simulator with Practice Tests

2. CCNA Practice Tests

3. Juniper Junos Simulator for JNCIA



Please visit the home page for CCNA Network Simulator W/Designer:

About CCNA Certification: CCNA Certification is offered by Cisco Systems and is most widely recognized in the area of computer networking.



One can achieve CCNA by passing CCNA exam directly or by passing two constituent exams, namely, CCENT and ICND2. The certification tests candidate's skills in planning, configuring, and troubleshooting small and medium enterprises using Cisco switches and routers for LAN/WAN connectivity.



About CertExams.com

Certexams.com specializes in providing network simulators and exam simulators for various certifications including CCNA, JNCIA, and SCJP. CertExams.com is a group website of Anand Software and Training Pvt. Ltd., a privately held company based in Bangalore, India.



Disclaimer: Please note that CertExams.com is not associated with Cisco Systems or any other company, and all trade marks are duly recognized.



