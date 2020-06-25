Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- [143 Pages Report] The surgical robots market is expected to grow from USD 6.7 billion in 2020 to USD 11.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.



Growth in the surgical robots market can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements, advantages of robotic-assisted surgery, increasing adoption of surgical robots by hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers & increased funding for medical robot research.



Market Size Estimation;



Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the surgical robots market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:



- The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research



- The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes



- All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources



Market Segmentation in Depth:



Based on product and service, the global market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments, and accessories & services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories as opposed to robotic systems, which are a one-time investment.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into general surgery, urological surgery, gynecological surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and other applications. , the general surgery segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to the increased use of surgical robots in general procedures such as bariatric surgery, Heller myotomy, gastrectomy, hernia repair, cholecystectomy, transoral surgery, and pancreatectomy.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



The global surgical robots market has been categorized on the basis of four major regional segments—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The large percentage of the North American market can be attributed to the availability of funding for R&D in surgical robots in this region and the increasing adoption of surgical robots for pediatric surgeries in Canada and general surgery procedures in the US.



Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:



The major vendors in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker (US), and Mazor Robotics (US). Other players involved in this market are Smith & Nephew (UK), Hansen Medical (US), Medrobotics (US), TransEnterix (US), Medtech (France), Renishaw (UK), and THINK Surgical (US).