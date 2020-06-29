Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- [135 Pages Report] The Global Gene Therapy Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2019 to USD 13.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 27.8%



The growth of this market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursements, and the increasing funding for gene therapy research. However, the high cost of gene therapies is expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.



Recent Developments:



- In May 2019, Novartis AG (Switzerland) received FDA approval for ZOLGENSMA.



- In June 2019, Biogen (US) acquired Nightstar Therapeutics (UK) to enhance its presence in the market.



- In June 2018, Amgen (US) collaborated with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (US) to develop a variety of Amgen's early-stage oncology therapies.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



The non-viral vectors segment accounted for the largest share of the gene therapy market, by vector, in 2018



The gene therapy market, by vector, has been segmented into viral and non-viral vectors. Non-viral vectors accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. This is mainly attributed to the high market penetration of oligonucleotide-based non-viral vector gene therapies.



The demand for gene therapies for the treatment of cancer is expected to grow at a high rate



Based on indication, the gene therapy market is segmented into neurological diseases, cancer, hepatological diseases, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and other indications. The neurological diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. However, the cancer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of cancer and the rising demand for CAR T-cell therapies.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



The global gene therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Moreover, the North American market is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high healthcare expenditure, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of major market players in the region are driving market growth in North America.



Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:



The prominent players operating in the gene therapy market include Biogen (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Amgen, Inc. (US), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (US), MolMed S.p.A. (Itlay), Orchard Therapeutics plc. (UK), Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd. (China), Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Human Stem Cells Institute (Russia), AnGes, Inc. (Japan), Dynavax Technologies (US), Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Ireland), and Akcea Therapeutics (US).