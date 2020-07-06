Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Telehealth Market by Component Software & Services (RPM, RTM), Application (Teleradiology, telestroke, teleICU), Hardware (Glucose Meters), End-User (Provider, Payer, Patient), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Cloud) Trends & Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™



The Global Telehealth Market is projected to reach USD 55.6 billion by 2025 from USD 25.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.



Recent Developments:



- In 2019, American Well (US) launched American Well Telehealth Clinical App in Epic's App Orchard

- In 2019, Koninklikje Phillips launched IntelliSpace Cognition platform

- In 2018, Koninklikje Phillips in partnership with Sowa University, launched Japan's first telemedicine TeleICU



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



By component, the software and services segment took the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019,



Based on, component, the telehealth market is parted into software & services, and hardware segments. In 2019, the software & services segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of telehealth and telemedicine across the globe. However, the hardware segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% in the forecast period.



Teleradiology segment commanded the largest share of the telehealth market, by application, in 2019.



Based on application, the telehealth market has been segmented into teleradiology, teleconsultation, teleICU, telestroke, telepsychiatry, teledermatology, and other applications. By application, the teleradiology segment accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019. The factors such as- the increase in imaging practices, increase in teleradiology workflow adoption by healthcare providers, and the streamlining and regulation of teleradiology practices are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



North America accounted for the largest share of the telehealth market in 2019. The large share of this region in the global telehealth market can be attributed to the factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, the need to reduce healthcare expenditure, increasing overall and geriatric population. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases and the overcrowding of hospitals.



Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:



The major players in the global telehealth market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland),GE Healthcare (US). Other prominent players in this market include Cerner Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Teladoc Health Inc. (US), American Well (US), AMC Health (US), MDLive (US), Doctor on Demand (US), Medvivo Group Ltd (UK), Asahi Kasie Corporation (Japan), Iron Bow Technologies (US), Telespecialists Llc (US), GlobalMed (US), MedWeb (US), IMediplus Inc. (China), Vsee (US), Chiron Health (US), Zipnosis (US)