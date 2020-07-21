Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare BPO Market by Outsourcing Approaches, Pharmaceutical (R&D, Manufacturing, Sales and Marketing Services (Performance Reporting, Forecasting)), Provider (Patient Care, RCM), Payer (Claims Repricing), Models (Multisourcing) - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of outsourcing services including payer, provider, and pharmaceutical services and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of healthcare outsourcing market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.



How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?



The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to reach USD 312.43 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.2%



Based on payer services, the Healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development & business acquisition, provider management, care management, billing & accounts management services, and HR services. The product development & business acquisition services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of people enrolling for health plans, payers find it more difficult to handle increases in volume themselves and also the risk associated with losses. Hence, many payers outsource PDBA services to third-party authorities.



On the basis of pharmaceutical services, is segmented into manufacturing services, R&D services, and non-clinical services. The non-clinical services segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors like pricing pressure and the requirement of large field forces have further contributed towards the emergence of contract sales organizations in the pharmaceutical industry.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



The regional segments of the healthcare BPO market are categorized into source geographies and destination geographies. The US—where outsourcing is garnering attention due to the rising healthcare expenditure, among other factors—is the largest segment in the source geographies market, followed by Europe. In terms of destination geographies, India is the leading regional segment of the market.



Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:



Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (US), Firstsource Solutions (India), GeBBS Healthcare Solutions (US), Genpact (Bermuda), IBM Corporation (US), Infosys (India), Lonza (Switzerland), Omega Healthcare (India), and Quintiles IMS (US) are some of the leading players in the healthcare BPO market.