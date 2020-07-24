Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Wound Care Market by Product (Foams, Hydrocolloids, Alginates, Antimicrobial Dressings, Assessment, NPWT Devices, Substitutes, Sutures, Staples, Tapes), Wound (Surgical, Trauma, Diabetic Ulcers, Burns), End-User, Region - Global Forecast" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?



The Global Wound Care Market is projected to reach USD 24.8 billion by 2024 from USD 19.8 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024.



"Advanced wound care products accounted for the largest market share in 2019"



The advanced wound care products segment dominated this market in 2019. This segment is expected to have the highest growth as well. Factors attributing for their growth are rising incidence of hard-to-heal wounds and their growing adoption (due to their high efficacy) and reducing the risk of infections in the wound.



"Increasing use of wound care products in hospitals & clinics in 2019"



In 2019, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share as these systems are used in healthcare facilities to enhance patient satisfaction, improve quality of care, and increase the productivity of caregivers. Furthermore, these systems are used widely by hospitals and healthcare providers for critical cases; hospitals also have better healthcare infrastructure and staff, making them the largest segment.



Major Market Growth Drivers:



- Growing Prevalence of Diseases and Conditions Affecting Wound Healing Capabilities

- Increasing Funding for Wound Care Research

- Road Accidents and Trauma Injuries

- Rising Use of Regenerative Medicine in Wound Management

- AI in Wound Management



Key Questions Addressed in the Report:



- What are the growth opportunities in the wound care market across major regions in the future?



- Emerging countries have immense opportunities for the growth and adoption of advanced wound care biologics. Will this scenario continue during the next five years?



- Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?



- What are the various wound care products and their respective market shares in the overall market?



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



The wound care market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high pace in the coming years. The factors attributing for the high growth of the Asia Pacific region, rising geriatric population, a growing number of surgeries, increase in healthcare expenditure, expansion of the healthcare infrastructure, and vast patient pool. However, the North American and European markets will account for a large share due to mature economies and the presence of major players in the region.



Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:



The major players operating in the wound care market are Smith & Nephew plc (UK), , Ethicon, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) (US), Convatec Group Plc (UK), Baxter International Inc. (US), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), 3M Company (US), and Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (US).