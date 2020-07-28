Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- Infection control refers to the process of eliminating all forms of microorganisms from objects and surfaces to assure the sterility of the object/surface, thus making it suitable for human use/reuse and avoiding contamination as well as the spread of diseases. The infection control market covers the different products and services used for cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing objects/surfaces in hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, and in the food, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries.



How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?



The Infection Control Market is projected to reach USD 27.45 billion, at a CAGR of 6.6%



Based on products & services, the market is further classified into cleaning & disinfection products, sterilization products & services, endoscope reprocessing products, protective barriers, and other infection control products. The sterilization products & services market accounted for the largest share of the infection control market in 2018. The large percentage of the sterilization products & services market can be attributed to the increasing need to reduce surgical-site infections (SSIs); stringent sterilization regulations; and the extensive use of sterilizers in various applications such as medical device sterilization, food & beverage sterilization, pharmaceutical sterilization, and sterilization in the life sciences industry.



On the basis of type, the sterilization equipment market is categorized into heat sterilization, low-temperature sterilization, filtration sterilization, radiation sterilization, and other sterilization equipment. The heat sterilization segment is expected to hold the largest share in the infection control market in 2019 mainly due to its wide applications, ease of set-up, recurrent usability, and cost-effectiveness. Moist heat sterilization is among the oldest sterilization techniques in the medical and food industries. Moist heat sterilizers are used to sterilize equipment used in microbiology, medicine, veterinary sciences, mycology, dentistry, and prosthetic fabrication, as well as the food processing industry.



Recent Developments:



- In December 2018, Ecolab acquired Holchem Group Limited (UK). This acquisition strengthened Echolab's hygiene and cleaning products and services portfolio for the food and beverage, foodservice, and hospitality industries.



- In November 2018, Cantel Medical acquired Omnia S.p.A. (Italy). The acquisition of Omnia, a dental surgical consumables company, accelerated Cantel's presence in the dental infection prevention market in Italy and other European countries.



- In September 2018, Getinge (Sweden) launched the Washer Disinfector, S-8668T (a new addition to the Getinge 86 Series).



- In April 2018, MMM Group partnered with ITS GROUP (Indonesia). This partnership strengthened the distribution network of the MMM Group in Indonesia.



Key Questions Addressed by the Report:



- Will the industry cope with the challenge of high infectious diseases?

- How will the infection control technology aid in the containment of infectious disease?

- What will be the impact of government regulations in the Infection Control Market?

- Which are the most significant revenue-generating regions for this market?



The APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing economies in China and India, rising incidence of nosocomial infections, growth in the pharmaceutical and medical device industries, and improved healthcare infrastructures in Southeast Asian countries form major factors driving market growth. In addition, the region's growing medical tourism—especially for cardiovascular, orthopedic, oncology, and fertility treatments—is expected to increase the need for proper infection control in healthcare setups. The Asian market is expected to witness a steady year-on-year growth owing to increasing regional awareness about infection control.



Some major players operating in this market include Getinge AB (Sweden), STERIS plc. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana Group (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).