How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?



The Global Dental Implants Market is projected to reach USD 13.01 billion, at a CAGR of 6.5%



The dental implants market, by material, is segmented into titanium implants, and zirconium implants. Titanium implants segment is expected grow at highest CAGR between 2016 and 2023. The advantages such as high strength and rigidity, more biocompatibility with the human body, better strain-bearing capacity, and cost-effectiveness attributed to its higher penetration of titanium implants in the market.



Based on the price, the dental implants market is categorized into premium, value, and discounted implants. The value implants is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The value implants market is growing gradually and is outpacing the premium implants market. This is majorly attributed to the growing preference for value implants over premium implants (especially in emerging countries) and the increasing number of value implants manufacturers in various regions.



Major Market Growth Drivers:



- Rising Incidence of Dental Diseases

- Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

- Growing Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

- Improving Disposable Income in Developing Countries

- Increasing Investments in CAD/CAM Technologies



Critical questions the report answers:



- What are the geographic growth opportunities in the market?

- How growing consolidation in the dental industry will impact the market in future?



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental implants and prosthesis market in 2017, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. This region will continue to dominate the dental implants and prosthesis market till 2023. Implant dentistry originated in Europe; therefore, the penetration rate of dental implants is very high in this region. Some of the key factors driving the growth of this market are the growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and rising number of dentists placing dental implants.



Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:



The key players in the dental implants market include Institut Straumann AG (Straumann) (Switzerland), DENTSPLY Sirona Inc. (DENTSPLY Sirona) (US), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (Zimmer Biomet) (US), Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (AVINENT) (Spain), Henry Schein, Inc. (Henry Schein) (US), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (OSSTEM Implant) (South Korea), DIO Corporation (South Korea), Merz Dental GmbH (Merz Dental) (Germany), Bicon, LLC (Bicon) (US), Shofu Dental Corporation (Japan), Thommen Medical AG (Thommen Medical) (Switzerland), and Southern Implant (South Africa).