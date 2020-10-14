Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market size is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing adoption of protein therapeutics, technological advancements in protein crystallization instruments and consumables, and the increasing focus on miniaturization. However, the high cost of instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Recent Developments in Industry:



- In 2020, Calibre Scientific (US) acquired NeXtal Biotechnologies (Product Line of QIAGEN) (Netherlands) to strengthen its portfolio of structural biology solutions.



- In 2019, Charles River Laboratories (US) collaborated with CHDI Foundation (US) for the drug discovery and development of therapies for Huntington's disease.



- In 2018, Bruker Corporation launched a new product, D8 DISCOVER Plus X-ray Diffraction (XRD).



Protein Crystallization Market and Top technologies :



- X-ray crystallography

- NMR Spectroscopy

- Cryo-Electron Microscopy



X-ray crystallography – XRC is a widely used technology for protein analysis and provides data on protein structures at the atomic level, which serves to provide a greater understanding of protein function in terms of their interaction with other molecules, the ability to undergo conformational changes and to perform catalysis in the presence of enzymes. The components used during X-ray crystallographic analysis include protein crystals, X-ray generators, and electronic X-ray detectors.



NMR Spectroscopy – NMR spectroscopy is a complementary technology to X-ray crystallography, used to determine a protein structure. In contrast to X-ray crystallography, NMR spectroscopy uses proteins in soluble forms.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share.



On the basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.



The protein crystallization and crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.



Key Market Players



The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).