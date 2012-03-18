SWRegn.com Website Update

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2012 -- The website SWRegn.com has been updated thoroughly. The website offers the following:



a. Software Products Hosting and Download Services: The website offers software products hosting and download for software developers who need a reliable platform for hosting their files.



b. Software Registration Services: It enables individual sites that offer software products to use our services for product licensing. The licenses are issued online in real-lime environment with manual fail-over.



c. Product Update/Maintenance Services: The website also offers product update services, which enables users to verify for any available updates or update their software online with just a click of a mouse button.



d. FAQ Section: As the name implies, it provides Frequently Asked Questions, both technical and non-technical. Most commonly asked questions have been answered here.



The improvements carried out in the web design include the following:



1. Improved home page design: The home page provides information on Recently Updated Products, New Products, and Featured Products. The menu has been updated to include product directory.



2. Horizontal Menu: The menu offers Product director, download and install instructions, product activation procedures, and purchase links.



3. Featured articles: The home page has a featured products section. These include NetSim for CCNA, NetSim for CCENT, NetSim for JNCIA.



4. New products: The home page displays new products that have recently been added to the website in the New products include CCNP-Switch, CCNP-Route, Security+ and others.



The website uses Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) extensively. It has also been checked for compliance with major Internet browsers including Internet Explorer, Mozilla FireFox, Opera, and Google Chrome.



The products that are currently available include CCNA/CCENT ExamSim, CCNA/CCENT NetSim, A+ Essentials/Practical, CompTIA Network+, SCJP, and others.



Home page: http://www.swregn.com

Product pages: http://www.swregn.com/productDir.html