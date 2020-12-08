Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Healthcare /Medical Simulation Market by Product & Services (Patient Simulator, Task Trainer, Surgical Simulator (Laparoscopy, Arthroscopy), Dental Simulator, Eye Simulator, Ultrasound Simulator, Simulation Software), End User - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?



The global medical simulation market size is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period



Growth Boosting Factors:



# Limited access to live patients during training

# Advancements in medical education

# Growing demand for minimally invasive treatments

# Increasing focus on patient safety

# Increasing demand for virtual training due to the current COVID-19 pandemic



Recent Developments:



- In April 2020, CAE collaborated with Area9 Lyceum (US) to provide an online Ventilator Reskilling Course to the clinician's midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.



- In April 2020, 3D Systems launched Lung Ultrasound Training services to combat the current COVID-19 pandemic.



- In March 2020, CAE launched the Vimedix 3.0, a high fidelity simulator that facilitates the learning process for cardiac, lung, Obs/Gyn, and stomach all in one through a common platform.



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The prominent players in the medical simulation market are CAE (Canada), Laerdal Medical (Norway), 3D Systems (US), Simulab Corporation (US), Simulaids (US), Limbs & Things (US), Kyoto Kagaku (Japan), Mentice AB (Sweden), Medaphor (UK), Gaumard Scientific Company (US), Operative Experience, Inc. (US), Cardionics Inc. (US), VirtaMed AG (Switzerland), SynBone AG (Switzerland), VRMagic Holding AG (Germany), OssimTech (Canada), HRV Simulation (France), Synaptive Medical (Canada), Inovus Medical (UK), and Surgical Science Sweden AG (Sweden).



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



The global medical simulation market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the presence of a large patient population (especially in China and India), increasing investments in R&D, increasing focus on medical education, training, research, and patient safety, and rising healthcare expenditure.



Market Segmentation in Detailed:



Based on the products and services, the medical simulation market is segmented into medical simulation anatomical models, medical simulation software, web-based simulation, and simulation training services. The web-based simulation segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the wide availability of Internet services, controlled and predictable environment for learning, and controlled access to simulation procedures.



Based on end-users, the medical simulation market is segmented into academic institutes, military organizations, hospitals, and others. In 2019, the academic institute segment accounted for the largest share of the medical simulation market, followed by hospitals and military organizations. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors responsible for the growth of this segment are the gradual shift of focus away from traditional learning, the advent of advanced simulation-based technologies, full utilization of simulation models in medical surgeries, increasing focus on minimizing errors, and cost-effectiveness of procedural training for medical physicians.