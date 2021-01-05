Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2021 -- According to the new market research report"Compression Therapy Market by Technique (Static, Dynamic), Product (Garment (Stockings, Bandages, Wraps), Braces, Pump), Application (Varicose Vein, DVT, Lymphedema, Leg Ulcer), Distribution (Clinics, Pharmacies, E-Commerce) - Global Forecast to 2025" published by MarketsandMarkets™.



Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?



The Global Compression Therapy Market is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025 from USD 3.1 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Growth Boosting Factors:



- Presence of A Large Target Patient Population

- Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries and Accidents

- Increasing Number of Orthopedic Procedures

- Clinical Evidence Favoring the Adoption of Compression Therapy in the Management of Target Diseases



Recent Developments in Industry:



# In 2018, Tactile Medical launched the Flexitouch Plus System



# In 2016, BSN medical launched its custom-knit compression garment-JOBST Relax-for lymphedema treatment



# In 2018, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. entered into a purchase agreement with Wright Therapy Products, Inc. to acquire patents for the pneumatic compression device technology.



# In 2016, SIGVARIS acquired BiaCare (US), a manufacturer of compression therapy products, to strengthen its share in the global and North American compression therapy market.



Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:



The major players in this market are DJO Global, Inc. (US), BSN medical (Germany), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (US), SIGVARIS (Switzerland), Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (US), ConvaTec Inc. (US), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group, Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany).



DJO GLOBAL, INC. (US) is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of products for musculoskeletal health, vascular health, and pain management. It offers several compression therapy products, such as compression garments, devices, and pumps, for various chronic diseases. The company has its geographic presence in the US, Mexico, and in some European countries such as Germany, France, Belgium, and Sweden. To strengthen its geographic presence, the company has acquired several distributors in various countries, including Australia, Canada, South Africa, and Tunisia.



Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the compression therapy market. This can majorly be attributed to the rising number of orthopedic and spinal surgeries; growing number of patients suffering from DVT, varicose veins, and lymphedema; increasing incidence of sports injuries; and the presence of a number of compression therapy product manufacturers in the region.



Market Segmentation in Depth:



On the basis of application, the compression therapy market is segmented into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The lymphedema treatment segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of lymphedema and the high preference for compression therapy products for the treatment and management of lymphedema among end users.



Based on product, the compression therapy market is segmented into compression garments, compression braces, and compression pumps. Compression garments are expected to account for the largest share of the compression therapy market in 2019. This can majorly be attributed to the use of compression garments in a wide range of indications, such as varicose veins, edema, DVT, and lymphedema, as well as in the management of several chronic conditions.